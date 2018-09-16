Nixon vetoes change to E-Verify requirement in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has vetoed legislation to change a requirement that some businesses use a federal program to check employees' authorization to legally work in the U.S.

Nixon vetoed the bill Friday.

Current law requires businesses with government contracts, tax breaks or grants to use the E-Verify system. The proposal would allow businesses to opt out if doing so would be costly or challenging.

Nixon disputed that the program, which is provided free to businesses, could be costly and says it's easy to use.

He says government contracts and other subsidies shouldn't go to businesses that employ workers who don't have legal immigration status.

The measure also would grant a five-year extension to a package of tax incentives for small businesses.