Nixon Vetoes Compensation Database for Workers

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon has vetoed legislation that called for creating an online database of workers' compensation claims that would be accessible to employers.

Nixon on Tuesday called the legislation "an affront to the privacy of our citizens."

Under the measure, businesses could provide a potential employee's name and Social Security Number to identify the date of workers' compensation claims and whether the claim is open or closed. The database would have been found on the website of the Division of Workers' Compensation.

Supporters of the legislation said employers already can get information about an applicant's workers' compensation claims and that an online database could speed the hiring process.

The legislation passed the Senate 32-0 and the House 91-67.