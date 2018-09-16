Nixon vetoes electronic cigarette measure

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Governor Jay Nixon has vetoed legislation barring people younger than 18 from buying electronic cigarettes while also exempting the nicotine products from other tobacco sales restrictions.

Nixon called the Senate bill a "thinly disguised and cynical attempt" to exempt e-cigarettes from the state's 17 cent-per-pack cigarette tax as well as further public health restrictions. His rejection on Monday fell on the deadline for the governor take action on bills passed by state lawmakers earlier this year.

Nixon noted that the federal Food and Drug Administration plans to regulate the $2 billion e-cigarette market by banning underage sales and adding warning labels. The veto was Nixon's 32nd this year, the most in one year since he took office in 2009.