Nixon vetoes minimum wage requirement bill, eight others

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Jay Nixon's office said Nixon vetoed nine bills Friday, and signed another seven into law.

Nixon vetoed House Bill 722, which would have banned towns, counties, and cities from requiring employees to provide minimum wage or employee benefits that exceed state regulations. The bill also would have required all retailers and vendors to supply customers with an option of paper or plastic bags.

Nixon said, "Local voters ought to have the right to decide these issues. Just as there should be an appropriate allocation of responsibilities between federal and state governments, so too should the precept of local control apply to the relationship between state and local governments. The power grab embodied by House Bill 722 clearly violates that principle."

KOMU 8 News reached out to bill sponsor Rep. Dan Shaul Friday, and was waiting for a response.

Gov. Nixon also vetoed eight other bills Friday:

Senate Bill 20, which would have established a sales tax exemption for material, machinery, and energy used by commercial laundries in treating or cleaning textiles. Gov. Nixon said it would have reduced state and local revenues by $4 million annually. Sen. Will Kraus said Friday afternoon the bill would have corrected a court misinterpretation of the taxation on commercial laundries. Kraus said those items were exempt from the tax before the court's decision.

Senate Bill 142, a bill adjusting the requirements of the Department of Natural Resources when submitting plans to the Environmental Protection Agency. Gov. Nixon claimed the bill contained drafting errors that would cause uncertainty for companies. KOMU 8 News reached out to bill sponsor Sen. Gary Romine for comment and had not received a response Friday afternoon.

Senate Bill 67, which would have allowed for a change in court fees within certain counties. The Governor said it would increase court fees and use those fees as a form of taxation to fund capital projects. Sen. Mike Cunningham said he was greatly disappointed in the veto, saying he saw the change as a fee increase on people who use the facility, not a tax. Cunningham said several facilities in Missouri needed the funds, including a juvenile facility in Newton County with a failing roof.

House Bill 326, which would have changed the educational requirements of board members for certain public employee retirement plans. The bill's sponsor, Rep. Mike Leara, had not responded to a request for comment Friday afternoon.

House Bill 618, which would have changed regulations regarding death certificates and burial. Gov. Nixon said the bill would have weakened security measures in place to ensure accuracy of death certificates. Bill sponsor Rep. Lyndall Fraker had not responded to a request for comment Friday afternoon.

House Bill 799, which would have changed court fees and adjusted division of the 38th Judicial Court, among other changes. Bill sponsor Rep. Rebecca Roeber said Friday evening the bill she originally submitted would have helped Jackson County residents by keeping keeping case hearings in Independence, instead of sending every 5th case to a courthouse in Kansas City.

House Bill 878, which would have established the Director of the Department of Public Safety as having the sole authority to commission corporate security advisers. Gov. Nixon said the bill would also have given the advisers broad new police powers, including the power to arrest, the power to search, the power to seize property anywhere in Missouri and "potentially subject Missouri companies to civil liability," according to the Governor's office. Bill sponsor Rep. Shawn Rhoads said he had worked with the Department of Public Safety to get the language of the bill the way the department wanted it but said the department still wasn't happy with it. House Bill 1022, which would have permitted insurance providers to return a portion of their expense savings if an insured party does not make a claim in a specified period of time. Nixon said the bill would "take away the rights of consumers to information regarding their insurance policies." Rep. Don Gosen, the bill's sponsor, had not responded to a request for comment Friday afternoon.

In addition to the bills he vetoed Friday, the governor signed seven bills into law:

House Bill 947, authorizing the Governor to convey certain state property in Christian, Greene, Jackson, Pulaski, St. Charles, St. Louis, Saline, Shannon, and Vernon counties.

Senate Bill 164, which raises the amount of assets that an insurer may invest in foreign securities, investments or deposits from five percent to twenty-percent.

Senate Bill 317, which allows the Governor to convey properties located in Pulaski County, Christian County, St. Charles County, and St. Louis County to the State Highways and Transportation Commission.