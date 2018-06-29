Nixon vetoes Missouri voter photo ID requirement

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon has vetoed a requirement for voters to show photo identification at the polls.

Nixon on Thursday vetoed the bill, saying it would make it harder to vote.

The bill would allow people without photo ID to vote after signing a statement saying they don't have the required identification and can show some other form of identification. It calls for the state to cover the cost of IDs for voters without them.

The measure wouldn't take effect unless voters approve a proposed constitutional amendment.

The Republican-led Legislature could try to override Nixon during a September session. The bill previously passed with enough votes to overturn him.

GOP Sen. Will Kraus is running for secretary of state. He says the bill would protect the integrity of elections.