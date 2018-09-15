Nixon Wants Humane Society Records

CARTHAGE - Attorney General Jay Nixon has filed a court petition to force the Carthage Humane Society to produce records as part of a probe into mismanagement and misallocation of funds. The petition in Jasper County Circuit Court would require the Humane Society to turn over documents the state has been seeking for nearly three months. The documents deal with board organization, oversight of the shelter and its workers. Jim Spradling, a volunteer attorney for the Humane Society, said the agency has done nothing wrong and the inquiry is an attempt by Nixon to gain favor among Republicans. Nixon, a Democrat, plans to run for governor in 2008.