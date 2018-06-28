NL Wild Card race to be decided on final day

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Cardinals stayed alive in the wild-card race by rallying from a 3-0 deficit to beat Pittsburgh, 4-3. St. Louis tied it with a three-run sixth and went ahead in the eighth on Jedd Gyorko's 30th homer of the season.

The Redbirds' bullpen threw eight innings of shutout relief to help the team stay in the wild-card hunt. The Cards still need a victory and a Giants loss on Sunday to force a one-game playoff in St. Louis for the second wild-card berth and the right to face the Mets in New York on Wednesday.

The Mets were two games under .500 and 5 1/2 games out of a National League wild-card spot following an 8-1 loss at San Francisco on Aug. 19. Since then, the Mets have gone a major league-best 27-12 to wrap up the first NL wild-card berth.

New York clinched their second straight postseason appearance with a 5-3 victory at Philadelphia. The game was tied 2-2 in the sixth until James Loney belted a two-run homer that sent New York to its fourth straight victory.

Bartolo Colon picked up his 15th victory by allowing two runs and five hits while striking out six over five innings.

The Mets' victory completes just one-half of the NL wild-card picture. The second berth remains up for grabs following wins by the Giants and Cardinals.

San Francisco's magic number to claim a playoff berth is one after rookie Ty Blach outpitched Clayton Kershaw in a 3-0 shutout of the Dodgers. Blach surrendered just three hits over eight innings in his second major league start and first big league win.

Angel Pagan broke a scoreless tie with a solo homer in the fifth inning, the only earned run allowed by Kershaw over seven innings.

The outcome allowed the Nationals to grab home-field advantage for their upcoming division series against the Dodgers.