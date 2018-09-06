No. 1 Cougars Victorious Against Missouri Baptist

COLUMBIA -- The nation's top ranked Columbia College Cougars were victorious again Thursday night, defeating American Midwest Conference (AMC) opponent Missouri Baptist University by a final score of 93-61. The Cougars improve to a perfect 19-0 on the season and 5-0 in AMC play. The Spartans drop to 7-11 and 2-3 this year.



The Spartans came out of the gate firing and jumped to a 6-0 lead in the first two minutes, but a 14-2 spurt by the Cougars over the next three minutes would give Columbia the lead for good. By the halfway point of the first period the Cougars were on top by 17 points and just continued to pound away at the visiting Spartans. At the half the score was 54-23 in favor of the Cougars.



Despite outscoring Missouri Baptist by just one point in the second half, Columbia's first half lead proved to be enough as they walked away with the 32-point win.



The No. 1 ranked Cougars shot 55 percent for the contest, holding their opponent to just 36 percent shooting. The Cougars continue to outrebound their competitors, winning the battle on the boards tonight 41-33 and forcing the Spartans into 16 turnovers. A big difference maker continues to be the distribution of the ball for Columbia as they dished out 25 assists and Missouri Baptist logged just five assists.



Zach Rockers led four players in double figures for Columbia. Rockers' 20 points was a game-high and 18 of his points came from behind the arc where he drained six of his eight attempts. Jordan Dressler chipped in 19 points while Devin Griffin and Derrick Dilworth had 15 and 14 points, respectively.



Just like the Lady Cougars, the Cougars face a quick turnaround and will travel to take on league newcomer Lyon (Ark.) College on Saturday, January 19th. Tip-off is set for 4:00 p.m. in Batesville, Ark.