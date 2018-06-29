No. 1 Mizzou wrestling to host 2015 MAC Championships

COLUMBIA - No. 1 Mizzou wrestling is set to begin postseason play this weekend at the Hearnes Center with the 2015 MAC Championships. The Tigers will be facing opponents from Old Dominion, Central Michigan, Northern Iowa, Ohio, Kent State, Northern Illinois, and Eastern Michigan.

Matches will start on Saturday, March 7 at 2 p.m. CT inside the Hearnes Center. Quarterfinals matchups, the first consolation round and championship semi-finals will take place at 5 p.m. CT.

Matches will continue on Sunday, March 8 beginning at noon CT with the consolation semi-finals. The championship finals are set to begin at 1:20 p.m. CT, followed by the third place contests and fifth place matches.

Doors open to the public at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday and 11 a.m. CT on Sunday.