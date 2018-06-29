No. 1 Mizzou wrestling to host 2015 MAC Championships

3 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, March 05 2015 Mar 5, 2015 Thursday, March 05, 2015 1:37:00 PM CST March 05, 2015 in Mizzou Xtra
By: Stephanie Lorenc, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - No. 1 Mizzou wrestling is set to begin postseason play this weekend at the Hearnes Center with the 2015 MAC Championships. The Tigers will be facing opponents from Old Dominion, Central Michigan, Northern Iowa, Ohio, Kent State, Northern Illinois, and Eastern Michigan.

Matches will start on Saturday, March 7 at 2 p.m. CT inside the Hearnes Center. Quarterfinals matchups, the first consolation round and championship semi-finals will take place at 5 p.m. CT.

Matches will continue on Sunday, March 8 beginning at noon CT with the consolation semi-finals. The championship finals are set to begin at 1:20 p.m. CT, followed by the third place contests and fifth place matches.

Doors open to the public at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday and 11 a.m. CT on Sunday.

 

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
2am 80°
3am 79°
4am 78°
5am 77°