No. 10 Arkansas sweeps Missouri baseball in weekend series

13 hours 6 minutes 44 seconds ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 3:27:00 PM CDT March 18, 2019 in Sports
By: Hannah Howard, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - The Missouri baseball team dropped all three games over the weekend against its first SEC opponent of the season.

No. 10 Arkansas was able to shutout the Tigers 2-0 in game one of the three game set. Despite the loss, the Tiger pitching staff was a bright spot amid the offensive silence. Junior starter Jacob Cantleberry only allowed two runs in six innings of work with six strikeouts. Senior Jordan Gubelman closed out the game for the Tigers with two scoreless innings of work.

Mizzou fell behind early in game two, down by four runs through four innings. But the Tigers were able to come back, making it a one run ball game headed into the ninth. Ultimately the Tigers fell short as the Arkansas closer pitched a perfect ninth inning, leaving the final score at 4-3. Although he recorded the loss, junior starter TJ Sikkema recorded 10 strikeouts in eight innings of work, only the second double-digit strikeout performance of his career.

Game three proved to be just as painful as the Tigers again lost by one run with a final score of 3-2. Mizzou trailed the entire game heading into the ninth with a score of 2-0. Junior Peter Zimmermann crushed a two-run home run in the top of the inning to even the score, but the Hogs ultimately took the win with a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the inning.

Looking ahead, the Tigers are hoping to continue their perfect record at home this season. Mizzou will host Murray State in a two-game set on Tuesday and Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 4 p.m. Wednesday.

