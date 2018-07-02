No. 10 Bulldogs Run Past Tigers in SEC Opener

ATHENS, GA -- Missouri Women's Basketball opened their inaugural Southeastern Conference season at Georgia on Thursday, falling to the Bulldogs, 77-46. The Tigers drop to 11-4 on the season, 0-1 in conference play while Georgia improves to 13-1 overall, 1-0 SEC. Junior Bri Kulas recorded 14 points in the loss, marking her 10th consecutive double-figure scoring game and her 12th this season. Morgan Eye also put up 13 points in the loss, grabbing four rebounds as well.



The first half started out quickly as the Bulldogs and the Tigers traded baskets for the first six minutes. At the first official timeout, the Dogs led Mizzou 11-8 and junior Bri Kulas had racked up all eight of Mizzou's points. Kulas netted a free throw and sophomore Morgan Eye got on the board coming out of the time out, but the Bulldogs hit three treys in a row to stay on top. Saunders found the basket and was fouled to bring the game into the under-12 timeout.



Georgia came out of the timeout and netted seven consecutive points before Liz Smith put a stop to their scoring. It was 29-15, Georgia, with 8:01 to play. The Bulldogs went on a 10-0 run to ensure a secure lead going into the half, but Morgan Eye hit a jumper before the buzzer to send the teams into the locker room with a 45-23 score.



Liz Smith hit two in a row to start the second half, followed up by a trey from Kulas. The 7-0 run forced the Bulldogs to take a timeout with 17:58 to play. Kulas' three gave her 12 points on the game, marking her 10th consecutive double-figure scoring game this season. She has put up double figures in 12 games this season.



The Tigers and the Bulldogs had an aggressive second half, but Missouri could not stop Georgia. The Bulldogs put up 32 points in the second half to win the game 77-46.



Mizzou will host Auburn for its SEC home opener on Sunday, January 6 at 2 p.m.