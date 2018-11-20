No. 10 Florida Thumps No. 17 Missouri

Saturday, January 19 2013
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, FL (AP) -- Scottie Wilbekin had 13 points and 10 assists, his first career double-double, and No. 10 Florida thumped No. 17 Missouri 83-52 on Saturday.

The victory was coach Billy Donovan's 400th with the Gators, making him the third coach in Southeastern Conference history to accomplish that feat with the same school. He joined Kentucky's Adolph Rupp and LSU's Dale Brown in the 400-win club.

Florida, which won its sixth consecutive game, also made a statement about being the class of the Southeastern Conference.

And the Gators (14-2, 3-0 SEC) aren't even fully healthy.

Erik Murphy scored 15 points despite playing with a broken finger, and Kenny Boynton added 14 against the Tigers (13-4, 2-2).

Murphy made 6 of 11 shots from the field, including three from 3-point range. Boynton did most of his damage in transition, helping turn Missouri's 21 turnovers into 34 points.

