No. 10 MVC Gets First Season Win Against William Woods

FULTON, MO -- The No. 10 ranked Missouri Valley College men's soccer team hit the road to begin their 2012 season, and defeated William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri with a score of 4-2.

The Vikings had to dig themselves out of an early deficit, as William Woods scored the first goal, just 18 minutes into the match. Marcelo Carreiro helped the WWU find the back of the net with the assist to Kyle Konigsberg. MVC would tie things up at 1-1 thanks to Sophomore Forward Tiago Ferriera's goal with five minutes left to play in the first half.

However, William Woods would score another goal less than two minutes later, to put the Vikings down at halftime by a 2-1 score.??The second half belonged to MVC, as the Vikings tied the game up 15 minutes into the second half, thanks to a goal by Junior Defender Fellipe Vurrauro. Junior Midfielder Miguel Jimenez gave the Vikings their first lead, with a goal 74 minutes into the match.

The Vikings would add one more goal, the second of the game for Ferriera, with less than 10 minutes to play, giving MVC the 4-2 victory.

The win gives the Vikings a 1-0 record on the season. The men's soccer team will be in action again Saturday Sept. 1, on the road at Ashford University, with a 4 p.m. start time. The Owls fall to 0-1 on the season, while the Vikings move to 1-0. WWU hits the road for a pair of games this weekend, traveling to Concordia on Saturday. Kickoff for the match is set for 7 p.m.