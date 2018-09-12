No. 10 MVC Wrestling Defeated by No. 1 Grand View

MARSHALL, MO -- The No. 10 Missouri Valley College men's wrestling team welcomed in the No. 1 Grand View University Vikings for a dual on Senior Night at the Burns Athletic Complex Thursday evening. Grand View won six matches in a row en route to a 26-12 victory over the Vikings.



In the first match of the dual at 125 pounds MVC's No. 14 Freshman Ryan Stearns earned a victory with an 11-9 decision over Andrew Clark, giving MVC an early 3-0 lead in team points



Next up for the Vikings was No. 10 Sophomore Logan Welch who had to come from behind, but ended up outlasting Jacob Grant for a 12-6 victory, giving the Vikings two wins in a row and an early 6-0.



In the 141 pound weight class Sophomore Willie Essex hung tough with No. 2 Gustavo Martinez, but Martinez was able to come away with Grand View's first victory of the night in a 4-1 decision. MVC still held a 6-3 lead in team points despite the loss.



MVC Sophomore Jared Sterling was defeated by No. 3 Isaiah Tatum in a 12-4 major decision. This gave Grand View its first lead of the dual at 7-6.



Grand View made it three wins in a row at 157 pounds as No. 11 Freshman Dylan King was defeated by No. 5 Chad Lowman in a hard fought 4-0 decision. With the victory Grand View extended the lead to 10-6 at the midway point of the dual.



Wrestling for MVC in the 165 pound weight class No. 7 Senior Gian Traverso and he was defeated by No. 2 Jimmie Schuessler in a 6-2 decision. The victory extended Grand View's lead to 13-6, and gave them four wins in a row.



In the 174 pound weight class Freshman Taylor Smith put up a tough fight with No. 3 Thomas Moman through the first two periods, but Moman eventually took control of the match and won by a 12-3 major decision. The fifth win in a row gave Grand View a 17-6 lead with only three matches remaining.

Viking wrestler, No. 13 Freshman Brett Bader in the 184 pound weight class, was defeated by No. 10 Christian Mays in a 7-4 decision. The victory gave Grand View a commanding 20-6 lead with just two matches remaining in the dual.



No.5 Junior Josh Manu was able to get points on the board for the Vikings in his 197 pound match. Manu was able to get a pin just seconds into the second period on Dalton Schutjer and pull MVC back to within a 20-12 score.



In the final match of the event at 285 pounds No. 6 Junior Dan Mueller put up a tough fight with No. 2 Eric Thompson. In the final seconds of the third period, Thompson was able to secure a pin of Mueller and end the dual with a Grand View victory at 26-12.



The Vikings fall to 5-5 in duals during the 2012-2013 season, and Grand View improves to 10-0 in duals.



The Vikings will next be in action Sunday hosting the Missouri Valley College Open. The event begins at 9:00 a.m. at the Burns Athletic Complex.