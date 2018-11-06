No. 10 Softball Defeats Western Illinois

COLUMBIA - The No. 10 Missouri softball team closed out their quick five-game homestand with an 8-0 run-rule win over the Western Illinois Leathernecks on Wednesday afternoon. Mizzou scored eight runs despite recording just five hits as they moved to 33-8 on the season.

Missouri was unable to score until the third inning, despite drawing five walks in the first two frames. In the third, Jenna Marston reached on a walk and Ashley Fleming was hit by pitch, both on full counts. One out later, Mackenzie Sykes grounded into a fielder's choice, and a throwing error on the play loaded the bases. Kelsea Roth brought in the first run of the game with a sacrifice fly to right, making it 1-0. Mizzou followed that with a double steal, bringing in Fleming, and a dropped fly ball in right field off the bat of Rachel Hay plated two more runs to extend the lead to 4-0.

The first hit of the game for the Tigers didn't come until the fifth inning, with Nicole Hudson doubling to right-center field to start the inning. Pinch hitter Kayla Kingsley then came in and hit a high chopper through the infield, bringing in Hudson to make it 5-0.

The Tigers walked off in the bottom of the sixth inning on a three-run homer by Hudson, her sixth homer of the season. With one aboard and two outs, Fleming hit a liner to center for a base hit, setting up Hudson, who connected on the first pitch she saw to end the game.

Senior Kristin Nottelmann picked up the win to move to 11-3 on the season, tossing four shutout innings where she allowed just one hit and struck out three. Bailey Erwin pitched two innings of relief, giving up one hit and striking out one. Hudson led the offense, going 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBI, while Kingsley and Roth both also drove in runs.

The Tigers resume Big 12 play with a crucial series against the No. 5 Oklahoma Sooners this weekend. Action begins on Friday evening at 7 p.m. CT.