No. 11 Mizzou Softball Falls at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY -- No. 11 Mizzou softball fell by a score of 8-2 at No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday at John Cropp Stadium. Senior Nicole Hudson got the start for the Tigers, but the Mizzou slugger was unable to keep the Wildcats' bats at bay in the appearance. Mizzou was led offensively by senior catcher Jenna Marston and junior OF Mackenzie Sykes, who both recorded RBI singles.



Mizzou went to 28-9 overall and 12-7 in the Southeastern Conference with the result, while the Wildcats moved to 36-15 (11-9 SEC) with their outing. Sunday's contest set at noon will decide the series after the Tigers' Friday victory in nine innings, 2-1.



UK snatched a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning with one runner on first base with two outs. A Wildcat triple to right center field cleared the bases and gave Kentucky an early advantage.



Mizzou fought back in the top of the fourth with two outs. After drawing a walk, Marston waited at second base with Randazzo on first base after a single to center field. Sykes delivered with a single through the left side to bring in Marston, evening the score at 1-1.



Kentucky scored two runs and four runs in the bottoms of the fourth and fifth innings, respectively. The runs in the fifth, scored with two outs, set the score at 7-1.



The Wildcats added an additional run in the sixth for an 8-1 lead with senior Lindsey Muller pitching in relief (1.0 IP). The run was unearned due to an initial error to start UK's chances.



Mizzou brought back a run in the seventh inning with Marston's run-scoring hit up the middle, scoring redshirt freshman OF Carlie Rose, who had reached base on a UK fielding error.



Hudson (7-4) pitched 5.0 innings, allowing nine hits and seven runs with one strikeout and one walk. Kentucky's Kelsey Nunley earned the pitching win (22-7) for Kentucky, throwing 7.0 innings with six Mizzou hits allowed, four strikeouts and three walks.



The Sunday, April 28, series finale will be televised live by Fox Sports South.