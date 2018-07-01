No. 11 Mizzou Softball Set for SEC Road Series at No. 19 Kentucky

COLUMBIA - No. 11 Mizzou heads to No. 19 Kentucky (35-14, 10-8 SEC) for a three-game Southeastern Conference series from Friday, April 26 - Sunday, April 28, at the UK Softball Complex in Lexington, Kentucky.

Friday's opener begins at 5 p.m. CDT., before Saturday's noon start. The Sunday, April 28, finale at noon will be televised live by Fox Sports South. Head coach Ehren Earleywine leads the Tigers against UK for the first time at the helm of the Mizzou program.