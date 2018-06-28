No. 11 Mizzou Womens Basketball Wins Big on Senior Night 83-68

On a night that honored three Senior Tigers against Vanderbilt, Brianna Porter, Kayla Michael and Jordan Frericks, Frericks played a big role in the milestone performance.

Frericks, the senior from Quincy, Illinois, was an assist short of a triple-double. Racking up 16 points, 9 assists and 12 rebounds, her most important rebound came in the first quarter as it put her over the 1,000 career mark.

Amber Smith lead all Tigers in scoring with 19 points, shooting 7-12 from the field and 5 of 7 from beyond the arc.

Missouri out-shot their opponent 53 percent to 49 percent on field goals and an even better 48 percent to 45 percent from three.

The Tigers never trailed in the competition and were tied for a seldom 18 seconds to start the game.

All-American Sophie Cunningham contributed 14 points and 3 rebounds on a team-leading 36 minutes.

One of only two Tigers to shoot from the charity stripe (Cierra Porter), the Commodores held Mizzou from its greatest strength –free throws.

Recording its 23rd win of the season, the No. 11 Tigers have recorded their most wins in program history since the 1983-84 season.

The Tigers head to College Station, TX to take on the Texas A&M Aggies for a game scheduled for 3:00 pm CT on Sunday, Feb 25 on the SEC Network.

This comes before the SEC Tournament starting March 1st through March 4th where Mizzou will enter anywhere as the third seed to a seventh seed.