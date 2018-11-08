No. 11 Tigers Defeat Iowa State

AMES, IA -- The No. 11 Missouri wrestling team won their fifth straight dual on Sunday afternoon, improving to 6-1 on the year and 2-1 in the Big 12 with a 24-11 victory over Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum. The win marks the second time in program history that the Tigers have defeated the Cyclones twice in one season, having done so in 2005-06 with 21-18 and 16-15 wins. Missouri has won four of their last five against Iowa State.



Starting at 125 pounds, No. 3 Alan Waters earned his second win over No. 12 Ryak Finch this year, shutting the Cyclone out with a 4-0 win. Waters hit a late first period takedown to take the early 2-0 lead and added a point when Finch was hit for an illegal hold. A third period escape for Waters closed out the scoring, as he improved to 14-1 on the season and 5-0 in duals.



Making his first dual start since Feb. 14, 2010, sophomore Eric Wilson put the Tigers up 6-0 with a 9-3 decision over RJ Hallman. Wilson went up 2-0 with a takedown midway through the first period and showed impressive skills on top, riding out Hallman for the rest of the period. Hallman chose down to start the second and reversed Wilson to even the score, but Wilson quickly escaped to go up 3-2. Hallman took a deep shot late in the period but Wilson fought it off and turned it into his score, extending his advantage to 5-2. He'd hit a third period takedown to go with riding time, giving him the victory.



Iowa State made it 6-3 with a 9-2 decision by Luke Goettl over Nicholas Hucke at 141 pounds, but Missouri bounced back with a 5-2 win by No. 20 Kyle Bradley over Luke Swalla. Bradley led 3-2 after the first period, as he took Swalla down to start the match. Swalla scored a reversal to even things up, but Bradley was able to escape before the period ended. Bradley would escape in the second and added a riding time point, putting the Tigers up 9-3.



Missouri was able to cushion their lead with the first bonus point victory of the day, as No. 17 Drake Houdashelt scored an 11-1 major decision over Michael Moreno to make it a 13-3 advantage for the Tigers. After a scoreless first, Houdashelt scored a two point near fall and rode Moreno out in the second. In the third, Houdashelt escaped in six seconds and took Moreno down to take a 5-0 lead. With 10 seconds left, Houdashelt hit another escape and was able to get three back points with one second left on the clock, giving him the major decision.



Iowa State was able to get back in it with a 20-2 technical fall win by No. 5 Andrew Sorenson at 165 pounds over Jordan Gagliano to make it 14-8, but the Tigers won the next three matches - two in overtime and one by technical fall - to clinch the match. Iowa State pulled out the win at heavyweight, as Matt Gibson exacted revenge on Devin Mellon with a 5-0 win.



At 174 pounds, Patrick Wright won his first dual start of the season with a 4-2 victory over Mikey England in the second tiebreaker. Tied 1-1 late in the third, Wright was in deep on a shot but couldn't finish, sending the match to overtime. Wright escaped in 10 seconds to take a 2-1 lead into the second half of the tiebreaker, but England returned the favor to even the score. With short time remaining, England had a leg on Wright but the Tiger was able to circle around and finish the takedown with just one second left on the clock.



Junior Mike Larson, ranked 16th, and No. 11 Boaz Beard, also battled into the second tiebreaker after being tied 2-2 after three periods. Larson was able to ride Beard out in the first tiebreaker, and escaped in four seconds to go ahead 3-2. Twelve seconds later, Larson hit a takedown to ice the match, giving him the 5-2 win and his first victory over a ranked opponent this season.



Brent Haynes won his seventh straight match and scored his fifth technical fall of the season, defeating Cole Shafer by a 22-7 score in 6:29. Haynes scored a takedown, three near falls and a reversal in the first period to build an 11-5 advantage. He extended that lead in the second period, as he reversed Shafer after starting down and hit a pair of two-point near falls, going ahead 17-5. In the third, Shafer took Haynes down to make it 17-7, but Haynes reversed Shafer for a third time and put him to his back for three more points. It was the second time this season that Haynes defeated Shafer by technical fall, winning 15-0 in Columbia last month.



Missouri heads to their second major tournament of the season next weekend, as they travel to the Virginia Duals. Joining the Tigers in Virginia Beach will be 13 other teams, including No. 20 Rutgers, No. 22 Kent State and No. 24 Edinboro. Action gets underway on Friday, January 13 and runs through Saturday, January 14.