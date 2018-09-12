No. 12 Mizzou Softball Defeats No. 11 LSU

BATON ROUGE - The Missouri softball team defeated LSU 6-1Friday night thanks to a key error and a strong pitching performance from Chelsea Thomas.

Mizzou took a 1-0 lead in the second after Kelsea Roth was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, bringing in Jenna Marston.

The lead wouldn't last as LSU's Sandra Simmons delivered an RBI groundout to tie the score in the bottom of the fourth.

Missouri would take control from there. The offense retook the lead in the fifth when Angela Randazzo doubled, scoring Brianna Corwin all the way from first. Roth followed with a single to bring Randazzo home and put the Tigers up 3-1. Thomas, meanwhile, buckled down and didn't allow a base runner for the rest of the game, striking out 13 in the complete-game win. Mizzou broke the game open in the sixth when an LSU error allowed three runs to score.

The victory was the 103rd of Thomas' career, making her Mizzou's all-time wins leader with 103.

With the win, Mizzou improves to 10-5 in the SEC and 25-6 overall. LSU drops to 11-5 in the SEC and 36-10 overall. The second game of the series is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday night.