No. 12 Oregon Cruises Over Missouri State

EUGENE, OR (AP) -- LaMichael James ran for 204 yards and three touchdowns, including a 90-yarder, and No. 12 Oregon cruised to a 56-7 victory over Missouri State on Saturday.

James' 90-yard dash was Oregon's longest run since 1938. The Heisman Trophy finalist from last season also had a 1-yard TD in the first quarter and a 50-yarder in the third.

Darron Thomas threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns for the Ducks (2-1). Lavasier Tuinei caught scoring passes of 8 and 34 yards, and Oregon sat most of its starters early in the second half.

Missouri State (0-3) scored on its first possession. The Bears were efficient in a nine-play, 84-yard drive that was capped by Chris Douglas' 3-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0. But the Ducks went on to build a 35-7 halftime advantage.