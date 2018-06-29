No. 13 Missouri Gym falls at No. 3 Florida despite record performance

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - No. 13 Missouri gymnastics fell on the road against No. 3 Florida Friday despite posting its second-highest road score in program history.

Despite that, the Tigers fell to the Gators 196.75-197.90. Mizzou's score was also the highest score since 2010 across all competitions. The highest road total in program history is 197.473, scored at Texas Women's on March 12, 2004.

Sophomore Britney Ward won her team-leading eighth event title of the season with a 9.950 on beam. It was also the third-best beam score in team history.

Missouri opened on bars, tallying a 49.175, the second-best score on the event this season. Three Tigers scored season-bests.

On vault in the second rotation, the Mizzou posted the second-highest event score of the year, 49.225.

Missouri concluded the night with a 49.175 on both the floor and the beam. That was good for the highest beam score this season and it was the only event that Mizzou won.

The Gators dominated throughout, winning three of the four events. Freshman Amelia Hundley won the all-around, posting a 39.625.

The Tigers return to action at home on Friday, March 3 when No. 14 Auburn comes to town.