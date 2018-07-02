No. 13 Mizzou gets past VCU 68-65

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) - Laurence Bowers had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Phil Pressey had 11 points and eight assists, leading No. 13 Missouri to a 68-65 victory over VCU on Saturday in the third-place game of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Pressey gave the Tigers (5-1) the lead for good with a 3-pointer with 1:17 to play. That capped a run of five straight possessions where the teams exchanged the lead.

The Rams (3-3) turned the ball over with 57 seconds left. The Tigers called a timeout with 10 seconds left on the shot clock. Pressey took the inbounds, dribbled off a few seconds then made a move to the basket where he ducked under a VCU player and hit a flip shot as the shot clock hit zero.