No. 13 Texas A&M Defeats No. 24 Mizzou in OT

COLLEGE STATION, TX -- No. 24 Mizzou soccer team suffered a 2-1 overtime loss to No. 13 Texas A&M in the regular season finale Thursday evening in College Station. The loss dropped Missouri to 13-6 overall and 8-5 in Southeastern Conference play, while Texas A&M improved to 16-3-1 and 10-2-1.

Both teams had chances in the overtime session but it was Texas A&M that converted when Chelsea Jones knocked in the game-winner off a pass from Shea Groom in the 97th minute.

Play went back in forth in the opening 45 minutes with neither team gaining an advantage. The Tigers looked poised to score in the 27th minute when junior Alyssa Diggs got behind the Aggie defense. The Coppell, Texas, native dribbled to the near post and sent a shot on net but Texas A&M's keeper dove and saved the ball.

The Aggies tallied the game's first goal in the 69th minute to go up 1-0. Texas A&M's Annie Kuntz blasted a shot from the right corner of the box that eluded redshirt sophomore McKenzie Sauerwein's reach.

Just one minute later senior Haley Krentz almost tied the game when she unleashed a shot from just outside the top of the box. Krentz's blast deflected off an Aggie defender and changed direction to the left corner of the net. Texas A&M's keeper recovered to make a diving save to thwart the attempt.

Sophomore Kaysie Clark put the Tigers on the board in the 82nd minute to knot the score at 1-1. Krentz crossed a ball into the box that bounced to Clark, who sent a shot past the Aggie goalie and into the back of the net. The tally was the fourth of the season for Clark, while Krentz notched her team-leading ninth assist of the year on the play. With her ninth assist, Krentz now ranks tied for eighth in the Mizzou single-season assist list.

Neither squad managed a goal in the remainder of regulation so the game went to overtime. The Tigers got shots from redshirt freshman Lauren Flynn, junior Dominique Richardson and Krentz in the session but none of trio could convert.

The Tigers had a 16-14 shots advantage and a 5-3 corner kicks edge during the game.

Sauerwein made five saves in goal.

Missouri heads to Orange Beach, Alabama, next week for the SEC Tournament. Mizzou opens play on Wednesday, Oct. 31 as the No. 5 seed and will face the No. 4 seed Kentucky Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. All games in the SEC Tournament will be streamed live on the SEC Digital Network.