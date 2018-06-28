No. 13 Tiger Wrestlers Fall to No. 1 Oklahoma State After Late Rally

COLUMBIA - The No. 13 Missouri wrestling team took the No. 1 Oklahoma State Cowboys down to the wire on Saturday afternoon, but couldn't pull out a couple of tight matches and ultimately fell by a 22-12 score. Mizzou is now 11-3 on the season and 2-2 in Big 12 action, while the Cowboys improve to 12-0 overall and 4-0 in the league.



The Tigers jumped out with two wins at 157 and 165 to take an early 6-0 lead and get the crowd of 916 onto their feet. Redshirt freshman Drake Houdashelt opened things up with a 3-1 win over No. 9 Albert White, getting a takedown late in the second period to take control of the match. At 165, sophomore Zach Toal and OSU's Dallas Bailey went at it in another tough bout, with Toal coming out on top, 5-4. Toal is now 3-1 all-time against Bailey.



Oklahoma State cut the lead in half with a win at 174, with No. 3 Chris Perry knocking off No. 18 Dorian Henderson by a 7-2 final. The Cowboys evened it up at 184, as Chris McNeil got a takedown in sudden victory to defeat Mike Larson, 4-2.



Junior Brent Haynes put Missouri back on top with a dominating 10-4 victory over No. 7 Blake Rosholt. Haynes was in line to score a major decision, but Rosholt reversed the Tiger grappler late in the match to avoid the bonus points. Heavyweight Devin Mellon and No. 2 Alan Gelogaev battled in a tough, hard-fought match, but Gelogaev would be victorious with a 10-5 decision, evening the match at 9-9.



At 125 pounds, No. 3 Alan Waters picked up his first career victory over No. 13 Jon Morrison, getting a takedown with 24 seconds left in the first to jump ahead. He rode Morrison out in the second and escaped in the third, getting his first win in three tries over the Cowboy.



With the Tigers up 12-9 with three matches left, Oklahoma State closed out the dual with wins in all three contests and scored bonus points in two of them. No. 2 Jordan Oliver caught No. 8 Nathan McCormick on a shot attempt and put him on his back for a fall in 1:43. Julian Feikert then defeated Mizzou's Nicholas Hucke, 10-4, and Kyle Bradley fell to No. 2 Jamal Parks by a 12-3 major decision.



Missouri looks to rebound tomorrow against No. 10 Oklahoma, with action set to begin at 1 p.m. The match will be streamed live and for free on flowrestling.org, while mutigers.com will again provide live play-by-play and a blog.