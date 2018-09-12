No. 14 Missouri baseball drops second game to No. 8 Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE - After being overpowered by the Commmodores on Friday night, the No. 14 Missouri baseball team was on the losing end once more on Saturday in a 12-2 loss to No. 8 Vanderbilt. The second consecutive loss guarantees a series victory for Vanderbilt, and makes it four losses in the last five games for the Tigers (26-13, 12-8 SEC).

Tanner Houck (6-3) took the loss on the hill for the Tigers, giving up nine hits and allowing seven earned runs in just five innings pitched.

The Commodores opened an early three-run lead with Rhett Wiseman hitting a home run in the third inning to make it 3-0 Vanderbilt. Missouri was able to respond with a home run of their own in the fith, with senior Jake Ivory hitting a solo shot to left field to pull the Tigers within 3-1.

Vanderbilt was able to pull away thanks to several extra base hits in the fifth and sixth inning, with Dansby Swanson lacing a double down into left to score a run in the fifth. An inning later, VU got two more doubles from Jeren Kendall and Jason Delay to go up 7-1 over Missouri.

Sophomore Ryan Howard brought home a run with a 7th inning double, but the Commodores shut the door completely with a Zander Wiel grand slam to make it 12-2 Vanderbilt.

Missouri will try to avoid the sweep against the Commodores Sunday at 1:30 p.m. CT in Nashville.