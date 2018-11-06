No. 14 Missouri Prepares For No. 22 Florida

COLUMBIA - Just days after their first road victory over a top 10 team since 1981, the Missouri football team is back home preparing to take on the No. 22 Florida Gators at Faurot Field this week.

Following its 41-26 victory over Georgia last Saturday, Mizzou improved to 6-0 for the third time under Head Coach Gary Pinkel. The Tigers jumped 11 spots in the Associated Press Top-25 poll from 25th to 14th and are now 2-0 in SEC play. With much hype surrounding the Tigers and many questions needing to be answered, the team addressed them all during media day Monday.

Senior quarterback James Franklin was the first to speak to the media. Questions poured in about his attitude moving forward after he sprained his throwing shoulder this past Saturday. Franklin said "Really, there is no reason to get frustrated or sad about it. That is not really going to change anything. It definitely stinks being my senior year, but there's nothing I can do about it. I can only help my teammates out."

He later added, "The guys on offense have a lot of play-makers, and they still put up points even after I went out. I know they can do it. I would love to be able to help them out on the field, but they can still win."

Redshirt freshman Maty Mauk will get his first start as quarterback for the Tigers Saturday. Sophomore offensive lineman Evan Boehm spoke about the comparisons of Franklin's and Mauk's football styles. Boehm said "James is just more confident with what he does because he has been around the program so long. With Maty, you can see his confidence is building with each and every practice every day."

He concluded his comments Monday by telling the media, "They are two great quarterbacks with two great arms, and we are excited to go out there and be a part of it and block for him."

Sophomore wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham finished Monday's comments. He spoke on his favorite aspects of Mauk's game. Green-Beckham said "Maty can throw the deep ball real well, and he can also run. All of those threats are big for us as an offense. We know what he is capable of doing. We just have to see it from him when we go out there. We know that he is going to be motivated, and he is going to feed off the rest of our energy."

Missouri looks to start 3-0 in conference play for the first time since 2010 and break the 1-1 series tie against Florida. Kickoff is 11:21 a.m CT at Faurot Field. The game will air on SEC TV.