No. 14 Missouri splits doubleheader with Alabama but takes series

COLUMBIA - No. 14 Missouri baseball failed to get on the board as the Crimson tide shut out the Tigers for the first time this season by a score of 6-0 before Missouri defeated the Tide 5-3 in the second game today.

In two years in the SEC, Missouri has won just five series against conference opponents. This year, Missouri has matched that total with five conference series wins this season.

After the pair of games, Missouri sits at 26-14 with a SEC record of 12-6.

In game one, Missouri was shutout for the first time this season. The Tigers amounted seven hits led by Shane Benes who finished three for four on the day.

On the mound, Tannar Houck picked up the loss after allowing two runs on seven innings pitched after recording eight strikeouts.

Alabama got on the board in the sixth inning with Casey Highston hitting a two-run home run off Houck to give the Crimson Tide a 2-0 lead.

The Tide added some more run support in the eighth inning with a pair of home runs by Kyle Overstreet and Georgie Salam to make it 4-0, this time with Austin Tribby on the mound.

Things went from bad to worse for the Tigers as Alabama added two more runs in the ninth inning to seal the win 6-0.

In game two of the double-header, Missouri fell behind early with a trio of RBI singles for Alabama. Hughston and Overstreet recorded singles on Peter Fairbanks giving the Tide a 3-0 lead after three innings.

Missouri answered back in the fourth inning with a solo home run by Jake Ring to cut the lead to two. Ryan Howard was up to bat next for the Tigers and answered with a back-to-back home run making it 3-2 Alabama in the top of the fourth inning.

Mizzou was not done in the fourth inning as Trey Harris hit a home run two batters later as the Tigers recorded home runs in three out of four at bats.

The runs kept coming for the Tigers in the fifth inning as Josh Lester hit a two-run shot to give Mizzou its first lead of the day, 5-3. Missouri kept its lead to take the series two games to one.

Missouri will square off against Missouri State Tuesday, Apr. 21 at 6:05 p.m. CT.