No. 14 Mizzou baseball falls to No. 15 Missouri State

COLUMBIA - The No. 14 Mizzou baseball dropped a close in-state battle to No. 15 Missouri State on Tuesday night, 9-8. The loss drops the Tigers to 26-15 on the season while the Bears improved to 28-9. The baseball series between the two schools now sits tied 25-25.

In the bottom of the first inning, sophomore Jake Ring scored on a Ryan Howard ground out to the shortstop. In the top of the second Missouri State added two runs but the Tigers responded in the bottom of the frame adding two of their own. Freshman Trey Harris started the inning off with a double to left center. He then stole third and was able to score after a throwing error by Missouri State's catcher. Freshman Shane Benes hit a double to left before advancing to third on a wild pitch. He scored off a Jake Ivory single to reclaim a 3-2 lead.

In the top of the third, Missouri State tied the game a 3-3 with a home-run to right field. Mizzou's Jake Ring started off the bottom of the third with a double to right field, followed by a single bunt from senior Ryan Howard which advanced Ring to third. Junior Josh Lester then hit a single to right, advancing Howard and scoring Ring. Howard was also able to score in third off a single by Benes.

Missouri State was unable to score in the fourth inning. Missouri senior Brett Peel hit his third home-run of the season in the bottom of the fourth to put the Tigers up 6-3. The very next batter, Ring hit a triple to right field and then scored off a single from Howard, giving Mizzou a 7-3 lead.

In the sixth inning though, Missouri State scored 5 runs and took an 8-7 lead over Mizzou. Freshman Trey Harris hit his third home-run of the season to left field in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game 8-8 but in the ninth, Missouri State scored another run and picked up the 9-8 win.

Junior right-handed pitcher Breckin Williams was charged with the loss. No. 14 Mizzou will now travel to Nashville to take on No. 13 Vanderbilt for a three-game weekend series with first place in the SEC East up for grabs. The first pitch is scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT.