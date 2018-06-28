No. 14 Mizzou baseball falls to UALR

COLUMBIA - The No. 14 Mizzou baseball team opened up a five-game home stand with a loss to UALR, 4-3 on Tuesday. The loss drops the Tigers to 24-13 on the season. Junior right handed pitcher Breckin Williams picked up his first loss of the season.

UALR picked up a run in the first inning but freshman Trey Harris hit a sacrifice fly to left field in the fourth inning to score junior Josh Lester from third and tie the game 1-1. In the bottom of the sixth, sophomore Jake Ring hit a single to right field to score senior Brett Peel. Ring then scored on an errant throw on a pickoff attempt by the catcher to give the Tigers a 3-1 lead.

UALR then scored a run in the top of the seventh, another one in the top of the eighth to tie and got the winning run in the top of the ninth. The Tigers got two on base but couldn't bring in any more runs.



Mizzou will host Alabama for a three-game weekend series beginning on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CT at Taylor Stadium.