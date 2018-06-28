No. 14 Mizzou baseball holds off Alabama

COLUMBIA - The No. 14 Mizzou baseball team held off Alabama for a 4-3 victory on Friday. The Tigers improved to 25-13 on the season and 11-6 in SEC play in front of a season-best Friday night crowd of 1,763 fans.



Junior right-handed pitcher Reggie McClain was on the mound for the Tigers. McClain pitched for 8.2 innings while only allowing one run. He struck out five batters and only gave up one walk.

Alabama scored first after capitalizing off some Mizzou errors in the first inning but the Tigers responded in the bottom of the second. Junior Josh Lester hit his sixth lead-off double of the season before scoring on a groundout to second by junior Zach Lavy. In the fourth inning, sophomore Ryan Howard hit a lead-of single and then later scored on a double hit by freshman Trey Harris. Back-to-back singles in the fifth inning were followed by RBI singles from senior Brett Peel and sophomore Jake Ring, giving Mizzou a 4-1 lead.

Alabama scored one run in the eighth and another in ninth to bring the game within one, but junior right-handed pitcher Breckin Williams and the Tigers were able to hold the Crimson Tide off. The 4-3 win gives Williams his ninth save of the season.

Due to expected inclement weather in Columbia this weekend, Mizzou and Alabama will now play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at noon CT and can be seen on SEC Network Plus.