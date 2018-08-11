No. 14 Mizzou Takes Down Ole Miss 59-50

NASHVILLE – Coming into the SEC Tournament with no career tournament wins, the No. 14 Mizzou Women’s Basketball team took a 59-50 over the Ole Miss Rebels.

The win came rather unconventionally however as it was not Sophie Cunningham or Jordan Frericks leading the way. This time around it was last year’s SEC Freshman of the Year Amber Smith guiding the Tigers to the win.

Smith’s 16 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists helped her Tigers over the 12-18 rebels who won just one regular-season conference game but got the first round win over Florida last night.

All-SEC First Teamer Sophie Cunningham was quite in the first half, taking just one shot without any points. The junior from Rock Bridge provided 11 points in the second half, where Mizzou was able to pull away despite being just up two against a team Missouri beat 67-48 on Jan. 18.

Robin Pingeton’s team takes on No. 19 Georgia (24-5, 12-4 SEC) tomorrow at 8:00 PM CT on the SEC Network.

The Bulldogs came away victorious the sole meeting on the season 62-50 in Athens.