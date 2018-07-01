No. 15 Benedictine Downs CMU Men

ATCHISON, KS -- On paper, the match up on Saturday night between the No. 15 Benedictine College men's soccer team and Central Methodist University looked to be evenly matched.

The final result, however, went heavily in favor of the home standing Ravens as Benedictine (8-1-2, 2-0-0 HAAC) earned a 6-0 victory over CMU (7-3-1, 1-1-0 HAAC) in the NAIA Men's Soccer Game of the Week.

Benedictine broke a scoreless tie during the 39th minute when Joe Sbarro scored off an assist from Kyle Fischer. The Ravens held a 1-0 advantage at the half over CMU and a slight advantage in shots at 7-3 at the break as well.

As the time ticked away on the second 45 minutes of play, Benedictine's offense started to heat up as the Ravens exploded for five second-half goals en route to the victory over CMU.

With a 9-5 advantage in shots over the second half, the Ravens doubled up the Eagles for the match, outshooting CMU 16-8.

Raven keeper Taylor Vinnage tallied the shutout.

Goalkeeper German Schacht had three saves for the Eagles in 81:11 of action. Goalkeeper Corey Schelle made one save in the final 8:49.

Guilherme Frota led Central Methodist with three shots in the match, including two on goal.

Central Methodist will travel to No. 13-ranked Missouri Valley College on Tuesday, October 9. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. CT.