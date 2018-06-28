No. 15 CMU's Moe receives Hearts Player of the Week Award

FAYETTE -CMU forward Lexie Moe claimed her second Heart’s Player of the Week Award of the season Monday. Her double-double performance at No. 5 MidAmerica Nazarene University and efficient showing against Graceland University propelled the Lady Eagles to two key victories this past week.

In the upset road win at Nazarene, Moe played 39 out of 40 minutes and tallied 21 points and 12 rebounds. She also garnered five assists and a blocked shot on the day.

On Saturday against Graceland, Moe only played 25 minutes but chipped in 14 points on 6-for-11 shooting. The freshman also tied for a team-high six rebounds against the Yellow Jackets.

CMU associate head coach Greg Ray said he was pleased with Moe’s performance. He said she was playing with a banged up ankle and had not practiced fully ahead of the last few games. Ray added despite being a freshman, Moe has been one of the key players the Lady Eagles have turned to for offensive production.

The 15th ranked Lady Eagles will cap off their final home game of the regular season Wednesday when they play host to William Penn University at 5:30 p.m.