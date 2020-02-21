No. 15 Cougars blowout Eutectics

COLUMBIA, MO - The No. 15 ranked Columbia College Cougars Women's team defeated the St. Louis College of Pharmacy Eutectics on Thursday, 84-45.

The Eutectics held strong in the first quarter keeping the game within reach. The Cougars led at the end of the first quarter, 23-11. Columbia College had the game completely under control after the second quarter in which they outscored the Eutectics 30-9. At halftime, the Cougars led 53-20.

It didn't get much better for the Eutectics as they were only able to put up twenty five points in the second half.

Columbia College was led by Raegan Wieser and Jordan Alford with 13 points each. St. Louis College of Pharmacy was led by Grace Beyer with 17 points.

The Cougars will face Stephens College on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT. It will be Senior Day for Columbia College.