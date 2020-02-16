No. 15 Cougars defeat Lynx, improve to 21-5

BELLEVILLE, IL - The No. 15 Columbia College Cougars defeated the Lindenwood-Belleville University Lynx on Saturday, 60-57. The Cougars improve to 21-5 on the season.

It was a very close defensive battle throughout as neither team scored more than 20 points in a single quarter. This is the lowest amount of points Columbia College has put up in a win.

The Cougars were led by Geena Stephens who had a team high 16 points. Mai Nienhueser finished with 12 points in Columbia's win. Brianna Miller had a game high 19 points for the Lynx. No other player scored more than 10 points for Lindenwood-Belleville.

Columbia College looks towards Saturday when they play city rival Stephens College.