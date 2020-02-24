No. 15 Cougars roll over Stars for largest victory of the season

COLUMBIA, MO - The 15th ranked Columbia College Cougars Women's team defeated the Stephens College Stars on Saturday, 111-31. This was the second time the Cougars reached 100 points and it was the largest margin of victory this season.

The Cougars absolutely dominated the entire game, only allowing double digit points in the fourth quarter. The Stars couldn't get anything going on offense and only shot 14% from the field and 8% from three. The Cougars led at halftime 57-10.

The Stars offense improved in the second half, putting up twice as many points as the previous half. Columbia College continued to keep their foot on the gas as they outscored Stephens College 54-21 in the second half.

Grey Hayes was the leading scorer for the Cougars with 22 points. Makenzie Jemes led the Stars in scoring with 14 points.

Columbia College will hit the road for the last two games before the AMC Tournament. The Cougars will take on the Central Baptist College Mustangs in Conway, Arkansas on Thursday.