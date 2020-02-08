No.15 Cougars soar past Eagles, defeat WBU

COLUMBIA, MO - The No.15 ranked Columbia College Cougars defeated the William Baptist University Eagles 89-63 on Thursday.

The Eagles looked like they could keep the game close against the Cougars in the first quarter after only being down five but that changed quickly.

Columbia College took charge in the second quarter and outscored William Baptist 22-13. The Cougars led at halftime 38-24.

The Cougars dominated in the third quarter, nearly doubling their points and more than doubling the Eagles points in the quarter. Columbia College put up 33 points in the quarter while William Baptist only put up 15. The Cougars led 72-39 going into the fourth.

The Eagles did what they could but the Cougars were so far ahead that they were able to cruise to victory. Raegan Wieser led the Cougars in scoring with a game and career high 27 points. Katie Ferguson was the leading scorer for the Eagles with 12 points.

Columbia College looks towards a tough matchup against the 13th ranked Freed-Hardeman University Lions on Saturday, February 8th at 1 p.m. CT.