No. 15 Mizzou drops series finale to No. 3 LSU

COLUMBIA - The No. 15 Mizzou softball squad fell to the No. 3 LSU Tigers in the series finale on Monday night, 9-0. LSU got the run-rule victory, using five runs in the third inning and three runs in the fifth inning to a Mizzou sweep. The loss drops MU to 35-11 on the season and 13-8 in the SEC.



In the top of the third, LSU's A.J. Andrews hit a double followed by an RBI single from Bailey Landry to take the lead, 1-0. Kellsi Kloss then flew out to right field to give LSU another run. With two runners still on base, Sandra Simmons hit a three-run homer giving LSU five runs in the third.



In the top of the fifth, LSU's Bianka Bell hit a lead-off home run to lead off the inning. That was followed by three more LSU runs and to the 9-0 run rule win.



Mizzou's will host Northern Iowa on Wednesday for doubleheader. The first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT at University Field.