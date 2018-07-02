No. 15 Mizzou Softball Dominates Missouri State

COLUMBIA - MU freshman pitcher Tori Finucane held Missouri State to only three hits in a 5-0 shutout at University Field. The Tigers now improve their overall record to 36-12.

In the third inning, shortstop Corrin Genovese doubled down the left field line that would score Kelli Schkade to give Missouri the 1-0 lead. Junior Angela Randazzo kept the momentum going in the fourth inning hitting a RBI triple to extend the lead to 2-0. With Randazzo on third, Kelsea Roth executed a squeeze bunt to allow Randazzo across the plate for a 3-0 advantage.

Next inning, Taylor Gadbois utilized her speed to steal second after her single. After a ground-out and wild pitch, Gadbois made it home to put the Tigers up 4-0.

Randazzo smashed a home run over the left center field wall to increase the Tigers' lead 5-0 in the bottom of the sixth. Now her sixth homer of the season, Randazzo ended the night going 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Finucane (17-5) pitched a complete game for Missouri and racked up five strikeouts on the night.

Missouri will travel to No. 3 Florida on Friday, April 25 for a three game series. The next home game for the Tigers is against Creighton April 29.