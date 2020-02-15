No. 15 ranked Columbia College defeats MBU

1 day 20 hours 39 minutes ago Thursday, February 13 2020 Feb 13, 2020 Thursday, February 13, 2020 7:38:59 PM CST February 13, 2020 in Sports
By: Nick Swanson, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

COLUMBIA, MO - The 15th ranked Columbia College Cougars women's team defeated the Missouri Baptist University Spartans on Thursday, February 13th, 69-64. The Cougars improve to 20-5 on the season.

The Cougars were able to rally after Saturday's loss to the Freed-Hardeman Eagles and get a hard fought win against the Spartans. Columbia College controlled the lead through the first two quarters, leading Missouri Baptist 36-33 at halftime.

The Spartans launched a second half comeback bringing the game to within one point at the end of the third quarter. The Cougars were able to escape with the win despite a very strong offensive performance from the Spartans.

Alexis Allstun led the Spartans with 19 points, 13 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks. Taylor Norris and Tionne Taylor combined for 31 points for Missouri Baptist. Raegan Wieser once again led Columbia College to victory, putting up 17 points and 8 rebounds. Geena Stephens helped carry the load for the Cougars with 15 points and 6 rebounds of her own.

The Cougars look to finish the season strong in this last five game stretch before the AMC Tournament when they face the Lindenwood-Belleville University Lynx on Saturday, February 15 at 1 p.m. CT.

More News

Grid
List

Two candidate forums planned in lead-up to Columbia School Board elections
Two candidate forums planned in lead-up to Columbia School Board elections
COLUMBIA - Four candidates are running for three open seats on the Columbia School Board. Although there are less... More >>
37 minutes ago Saturday, February 15 2020 Feb 15, 2020 Saturday, February 15, 2020 3:41:00 PM CST February 15, 2020 in News

Nonprofit hosts community day in Jefferson City
Nonprofit hosts community day in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Local nonprofit Building Community Bridges held its monthly community day Saturday afternoon. Saturday's event had a... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, February 15 2020 Feb 15, 2020 Saturday, February 15, 2020 3:00:00 PM CST February 15, 2020 in News

Missouri farm awarded $265M in suit against BASF and Bayer
Missouri farm awarded $265M in suit against BASF and Bayer
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — A jury has awarded $265 million in punitive damages to a Missouri peach grower who sued... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, February 15 2020 Feb 15, 2020 Saturday, February 15, 2020 2:41:00 PM CST February 15, 2020 in News

Harley-Davidson dealership raises money for juvenile diabetes research
Harley-Davidson dealership raises money for juvenile diabetes research
COLUMBIA -The mid-Missouri Harley-Davidson hosted its monthly event today to raise money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. The... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, February 15 2020 Feb 15, 2020 Saturday, February 15, 2020 2:36:00 PM CST February 15, 2020 in News

Missouri crash killed 2 Kentucky moms, daughters
Missouri crash killed 2 Kentucky moms, daughters
LAKE ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities in eastern Missouri said two Kentucky mothers and their 12-year-old daughters were killed in... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, February 15 2020 Feb 15, 2020 Saturday, February 15, 2020 2:28:00 PM CST February 15, 2020 in News

Police: 43-year-old man killed in Kansas City shooting
Police: 43-year-old man killed in Kansas City shooting
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police in Kansas City say a 43-year-old man has died after being shot in the Paseo... More >>
4 hours ago Saturday, February 15 2020 Feb 15, 2020 Saturday, February 15, 2020 11:26:00 AM CST February 15, 2020 in News

Pharmacy hosts Infant CPR Basics class
Pharmacy hosts Infant CPR Basics class
JEFFERSON CITY - Whaley's West Side pharmacy is taking extra steps to make young families feel comfortable if an emergency... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, February 15 2020 Feb 15, 2020 Saturday, February 15, 2020 6:15:00 AM CST February 15, 2020 in News

Miller County teacher receives 20 years for sexual contact with students
Miller County teacher receives 20 years for sexual contact with students
MILLER COUNTY - Former School of the Osage teacher Mark Edwards was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday for... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, February 14 2020 Feb 14, 2020 Friday, February 14, 2020 10:27:00 PM CST February 14, 2020 in News

Sen. Josh Hawley introduces bill to fight human trafficking in U.S.
Sen. Josh Hawley introduces bill to fight human trafficking in U.S.
COLUMBIA – Sen. Josh Hawley announced in a press release Friday he has introduced a bill that would help document... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, February 14 2020 Feb 14, 2020 Friday, February 14, 2020 6:47:00 PM CST February 14, 2020 in News

Valentine's Day consumer spending is at an all-time high
Valentine's Day consumer spending is at an all-time high
COLUMBIA - Love is in the air and on the receipt at many restaurants and businesses during Valentines Day. This... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, February 14 2020 Feb 14, 2020 Friday, February 14, 2020 5:26:00 PM CST February 14, 2020 in Continuous News

Alleged arsonist set fire to his parents' house to claim insurance money
Alleged arsonist set fire to his parents' house to claim insurance money
VIENNA – The Maries County Sheriffs Department has arrested Gary Martin Travers Jr., of Jefferson City. The Maries County Prosecutor... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 14 2020 Feb 14, 2020 Friday, February 14, 2020 3:34:00 PM CST February 14, 2020 in News

New MKT trail addition proposed
New MKT trail addition proposed
COLUMBIA - Since 2013, Columbia Parks and Recreation has been working towards creating a 30 mile trail loop around Columbia.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 14 2020 Feb 14, 2020 Friday, February 14, 2020 3:30:00 PM CST February 14, 2020 in News

Mom of Audrain County inmate killed in jail attack settles for $5M
Mom of Audrain County inmate killed in jail attack settles for $5M
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The mother of a Missouri county jail inmate who died after another inmate attacked him for... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 14 2020 Feb 14, 2020 Friday, February 14, 2020 3:16:00 PM CST February 14, 2020 in News

Last-minute Valentine's gifts mean help for students in need
Last-minute Valentine's gifts mean help for students in need
COLUMBIA – For employees who are scrambling for a last-minute Valentine’s gift, Veterans United has come up with a solution.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 14 2020 Feb 14, 2020 Friday, February 14, 2020 1:10:00 PM CST February 14, 2020 in News

MU student charged with raping woman in January
MU student charged with raping woman in January
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a student at the University of Missouri on Thursday on suspicion of rape. Prosecutors have... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 14 2020 Feb 14, 2020 Friday, February 14, 2020 12:28:00 PM CST February 14, 2020 in News

Keeping your teen moving may reduce risk of depression
Keeping your teen moving may reduce risk of depression
(CNN) -- Science shows moderate to vigorous aerobic exercise is good for us -- it improves sleep; lowers blood pressure;... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 14 2020 Feb 14, 2020 Friday, February 14, 2020 11:46:11 AM CST February 14, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Kansas City mayor starting pardon process for pot offenses
Kansas City mayor starting pardon process for pot offenses
KANSAS CITY — The mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, says beginning next week, his office will begin the process of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 14 2020 Feb 14, 2020 Friday, February 14, 2020 5:25:30 AM CST February 14, 2020 in News

Columbia Public Schools will decide make-up snow days in coming weeks
Columbia Public Schools will decide make-up snow days in coming weeks
COLUMBIA - Thursday marks the seventh snow day for Columbia Public Schools. CPS has six snow days built into... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, February 13 2020 Feb 13, 2020 Thursday, February 13, 2020 7:39:00 PM CST February 13, 2020 in News
