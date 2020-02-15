No. 15 ranked Columbia College defeats MBU

COLUMBIA, MO - The 15th ranked Columbia College Cougars women's team defeated the Missouri Baptist University Spartans on Thursday, February 13th, 69-64. The Cougars improve to 20-5 on the season.

The Cougars were able to rally after Saturday's loss to the Freed-Hardeman Eagles and get a hard fought win against the Spartans. Columbia College controlled the lead through the first two quarters, leading Missouri Baptist 36-33 at halftime.

The Spartans launched a second half comeback bringing the game to within one point at the end of the third quarter. The Cougars were able to escape with the win despite a very strong offensive performance from the Spartans.

Alexis Allstun led the Spartans with 19 points, 13 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks. Taylor Norris and Tionne Taylor combined for 31 points for Missouri Baptist. Raegan Wieser once again led Columbia College to victory, putting up 17 points and 8 rebounds. Geena Stephens helped carry the load for the Cougars with 15 points and 6 rebounds of her own.

The Cougars look to finish the season strong in this last five game stretch before the AMC Tournament when they face the Lindenwood-Belleville University Lynx on Saturday, February 15 at 1 p.m. CT.