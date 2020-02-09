No. 15 ranked Cougars fall to Lions

COLUMBIA, MO - The No. 15 ranked Columbia College Cougars Women's team was defeated by the No. 13 Freed-Hardeman University Lions on Saturday, 74-69.

The Cougars looked to come away win another win on Saturday to make it three straight. Columbia College had a strong first quarter, putting up 17 points and keeping the game within four. Freed-Hardeman pulled away in the second quarter and only allowed the Cougars to score four points. The Lions led 34-21 at halftime.

It was a hard fought third quarter for the Cougars, bringing the game within 15 points. Columbia College scored 29 points in the fourth quarter on a late comeback attempt but fell just short as Freed-Hardeman escaped with a five point win.

The Cougars had two players with 20 or more points, Reagan Wieser finished with 25 and Jordan Alford finished with 20. Wieser also had 13 rebounds in the game. Haylee Croom led the Lions in scoring and rebounding with 21 points and 14 boards. Caroline Chambers finished with 19 points for the Lions.

Columbia College looks to bounce back at home on Thursday against Missouri Baptist at 5 p.m. CT.