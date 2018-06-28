No. 17 K-State Riding First 5-0 Start Since 2000

6 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, October 09 2011 Oct 9, 2011 Sunday, October 09, 2011 2:53:00 PM CDT October 09, 2011 in Tiger Talk
Source: The Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - Kansas State is riding high with its first 5-0 start since 2000.

The No. 17 Wildcats were underdogs at home to Missouri on Saturday, but used their national TV platform to smack around the unranked Tigers. The 24-17 victory was never as close as the final score -- two late touchdowns by Missouri made it respectable.

Several players said they felt slighted by oddsmakers who made Missouri out to be a field goal favorite. Coach Bill Snyder, not surprisingly, paid no attention to what others were saying.

That probably won't change anytime soon. But what might change is the Wildcats' national perception. There's a good chance they'll be favored at Texas Tech and Kansas, and they could be undefeated when No. 3 Oklahoma comes to town later this month.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
11am 79°
12pm 85°
1pm 90°
2pm 91°