No. 18 CMU Softball Crushes No. 16 St. Gregory's

SHAWNEE, OK -- Central Methodist's Bri Ford crushed a three-run homerun as part of a five-run third inning, leading the Eagles to a 9-0 shutout of No. 16 Saint Gregory's on Saturday afternoon.

Despite leaving 10 runners on base, the final game of the Saint Gregory's Invitational saw Central Methodist (1-2) come alive at the plate and in the field. The Eagles limited the Cavaliers (1-1) to only four hits and were helped out by four Saint Gregory's errors.

Ford got Central Methodist on the board in the first inning with a RBI double, scoring Shelby Pohlman, before belting the three-run bomb (1) two innings later on an 0-2 count to lift the advantage to 4-0. Later in the inning, a Madison Watson single down the right field line plated Melanie Wilmsmeyer, making the score 5-0.

"We stepped onto the field with a whole new attitude today," Ford said in reference to Friday's two losses. "We were more focused and capitalized on our opportunities. More than anything, I think we came out today with a passion for the game."

The Eagles scored their final three runs on miscues by the Cavaliers. The Green and Black added one run in the fifth on a passed ball before scoring two in the seventh on a passed ball and wild pitch.

Ford totaled four RBI on Saturday, while Watson had two. Ford and Pohlman each had two hits.

Four Saint Gregory's players had one hit apiece.

Aubrey Utley (1-1) picked up the win in the circle, tossing a four-hit shutout.

Sierra Gallego (1-1) took the loss after giving up four runs, three earned, on three hits in two innings. Allison Conyers surrendered five runs, four earned, on four hits while giving up six walks in five innings of relief. Conyers was also charged with three wild pitches.

Central Methodist takes on Grand View and Park on Sunday, Feb. 17, in Parkville, Mo. First pitch against Grand View is set for 1 p.m. CT.