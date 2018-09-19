No. 18 CMU Softball Drops Pair to No. 19 Mobile

Wednesday, March 13 2013

MOBILE, AL - No. 18 Central Methodist dropped a pair of softball games to No. 19 Mobile (Ala.) on Tuesday.

In game one, the Eagles got on the board first in the top of the fourth inning. Michele Rupard led off with a single and later scored on a Johnica Hanke bases loaded walk.

The Lady Rams tied the game in the bottom of the fifth when Sarah Stuart scored on a Brittany Dunson single to center. Mobile took the lead for good in the sixth when Jordan Coleman led off with a double and scored in the next at-bat on a Central Methodist throwing error. The Lady Rams added five insurance runs in the sixth to pull out the five-run victory.

Alli Hall earned the victory in the circle for Mobile, tossing a complete game. She allowed one earned run on four hits but walked six batters.

Central Methodist pitcher Aubrey Utley took the loss after giving up six runs, four earned, on nine hits in five and one-third innings. She also struck out three batters. Jocelyn Glaze threw two-thirds of an inning of no-hit, scoreless ball.

Lauren Geringer finished 2-for-3 in game one for the Eagles.

The Green and Black grabbed a 2-1 upper hand in the top of the second inning of game two. A Shelby Pohlman bases loaded walk scored Courtney Dennis, tying the affair. Melanie Wilmsmeyer followed up with a RBI single to shallow center, plating Megan Robbins.

The Eagles maintained their advantage until the bottom of the fifth. Ashley Middleton scored on a Brittany Dunson double to right field to knot the game. Two batters later, Dunson and Alexa Da Rosa crossed home after a Korie Fontenot double to deep center field, giving Mobile a 4-2 edge. The Lady Rams added one more run in the frame and another four in the sixth to grab a seven-run cushion.

Central Methodist tried to rally in the top of the seventh. A Jessica Wilmes sacrifice fly scored Geringer before a Pohlman single down the left field line plated Bri Kirkland. However, the Eagles were unable to get any closer, as a lineout to pitcher Kamaron Strickland ended the game.

Strickland allowed four earned runs on 10 hits with four walks in the complete-game victory.

Bri Ford suffered the defeat in the circle for the Green and Black after giving up nine runs, seven earned, on eight hits in five and two-third innings of work. Glaze pitched one-third of an inning of perfect ball in relief.

Pohlman was 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBI. Dennis was 2-for-3 with one run scored.

Wilmes and Wilmsmeyer had one RBI apiece.

