No. 18 CMU Softball Drops Two Games Saturday

GULF SHORES -- The No. 18-ranked Central Methodist softball team suffered a pair of defeats on the second day of the Gulf Coast Invitational. The Eagles fell Saturday to Belhaven (Miss.) 4-0 and No. 11 Lee (Tenn.) 13-1 in five innings.

Central Methodist (2-5) dropped to 2-1 against Top 25 competition this season.

Belhaven (8-2) scored the only run it would need in the bottom of the first inning. Shelby Watson singled up the middle to score Denee' Crawford. The Blazers added three insurance runs in the fourth off RBI hits by Jordan Cole, Lizzy Hess and Crawford.

Katy Adair (5-1) earned the win in the circle with six innings of three-hit, scoreless ball while striking out seven.

Crawford, Watson and Dominique Corona each had two hits.

Aubrey Utley (2-2) suffered the defeat in a complete game in the circle. She allowed four earned runs on 10 hits and struck out two.

Erika Reinagel, Bri Ford and Megan Robbins recorded one hit apiece for the Eagles. Michele Rupard drew a walk.

Defensively, Robbins came up with a game-high four assists.

The Green and Black started their second game strong, jumping out to a 1-0 advantage in the bottom of the first. Reinagel led off with double and later advanced to third on a throwing error. After a Johnica Hanke walk, Rupard doubled to left field, scoring Reinagel.

Central Methodist maintained a 1-0 lead through two innings before the Lee (15-0) bats began to heat up. With no outs, a bases-clearing double by the Lady Flames put them up 3-1. A walk and hit batter made the difference four runs. After a pitching change, Lee tacked on six more runs by way of a walk, double, two RBI singles and a Central Methodist throwing error.

A sacrifice fly in the fourth made the score 12-1 before the Lady Flames scored their final run on a RBI single in the next frame.

Ford (0-2) was hit with the loss after pitching two innings. Ashley Lutz recorded five innings of relief in the circle.