No. 18 Mizzou softball upset by Seattle University

CATHEDRAL CITY - After winning both games on Saturday, Mizzou looked to take three games in two days, but lost to Seattle University 3-1.

The Tigers fell behind early, as Bailey Thompson hit a three-run home run for the Redhawks in the first inning to take an early 3-0.

Mizzou tried to claw back, but couldn't string anything together. The Tigers could only muster four hits on the day, with only one crossing the plate.

With the loss, Mizzou falls to 12-5 on the season.

The Tigers will begin their very own Mizzou tournament on Saturday versus Wichita State at 9 A.M.