No. 18 Tigers fall to No. 5 Wildcats
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - The 18th ranked Missouri Tigers fell to the 5th ranked Arizona Wildcats, 2-0.
The game was scoreless through three and a half innings until Arizona's Jessie Harper had a solo home run to centerfield. Sharlize Palacios hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Malia Martinez for the score to put the Wildcats up 2-0.
Mizzou had a chance to tie and take the lead in the top of the seventh with runners on second and third but a pop fly ended the inning and the game for the Tigers.
The Tigers play the Oregon State Beavers on Friday at 12:30 p.m. CT.
