No. 2 Tigers travel to Iowa City for 2015 nation duals finals

COLUMBIA - No. 2 Mizzou wrestling squad will conclude their 2014-15 dual schedule at the NWCA Division I National Duals Finals.

This year's National Duals Finals features seven nationally-ranked teams, 85 nationally-ranked wrestlers, and three returning national champions. The field also consists of 25 total Division I All-Americans and 37 additional wrestlers with NCAA post-season championship experience.

The top five ranked teams in the latest USA Today / NWCA Division I Coaches Poll are set to compete this weekend, as No. 1 Iowa, No. 2 Mizzou, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Minnesota, and No. 5 Cornell make their way to Iowa City, Iowa.



The Tigers open up competition Saturday afternoon in Iowa City against No. 12 Illinois in the quarterfinals at 12 p.m. (CT). With a win, Mizzou would advance to the semifinals against either No. 3 Ohio State or No. 11 Lehigh later that afternoon at 3 p.m. (CT).



The National Duals Finals championship matchup is set for an 11:30 a.m. (CT) start Sunday morning at the Carver Hawkeye Arena on University of Iowa's campus. Semifinals and finals matchups will be televised live on the Big Ten Network.