No. 20 CMU Softball Splits Pair with Park to Open Season

FAYETTE, MO -- A Kayla Yount two-run bomb and walkoff walk by Kelsey Johnley highlighted a doubleheader split between the No. 20-ranked Central Methodist softball team and Park on Sunday at the Cox Softball Complex. The Pirates (1-1) won the first game 4-2, but the Eagles (1-1) rebounded to win the second game 7-6.

"I thought we came out and played well for our first outing of the season," Yount said. "Our approaches at the plate were aggressive and intense. I thought our pitchers pitched very well, kept us in it. We stayed in the games the whole time and fought back twice."

In the first game, Central Methodist struck first in the first inning. A Yount single through the left side scored Erika Reinagel from second base.

Park took a 3-1 lead in the top of the third off two hits and an error. Jamie Tanno doubled to left center to bring home the first run. Lindsay Sumner scored on an error for the second run, and a Lacy Blevins RBI single plated the third run.

The Eagles cut the deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of the frame. Rebecca Lipsey doubled to right field, scoring Reinagel, but the home team would get no closer.

Tanno hit a solo homerun in the fifth for the final run of the game.

Kaily Purtle (1-0) earned the win for Park, throwing 3.1 innings of shoutout ball out of the bullpen. Megan Walker, who started the game, took a no decision, giving up two runs, one earned, on two hits in 3.2 innings.

Aubrey Utley (0-1) allowed four runs, three earned, on eight hits while striking out five in a complete-game performance.

Park scored the first two runs of the second game in the second inning before Yount tied the contest in the third. Yount took Purtle deep to left field and scored Reinagel from second base.

"They'd been throwing to me inside all afternoon, and I was determined to get something good out of it," Yount commented. "I really wanted to get us on the board, give us a lift. At first I thought it was a pop up, cause it looked like it was a mile in the sky, but it made it over."

Both teams scored two runs apiece in the next three innings, leading into the seventh with the score tied at four. Tanno belted a two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning to give her team a 6-4 lead before the Eagles rallied with three runs in the bottom of the frame.

Yount doubled to right field and later scored on an error. With two outs, Melanie Wilmsmeyer reached on an error to load the bases. Kerri Francis and Johnley drew back-to-back bases-loaded walks to bring home the game-tying and winning runs.

Marjorie Lusby (1-0) picked up the victory in the second game in relief of Briana Ford. Lusby pitched one inning, surrendering one earned run on two hits. Ford allowed five earned runs on six hits in six innings in the circle.

Walker (0-1) dropped the decision, allowing four runs, none earned, on three hits in 1.2 innings of relief of Purtle. Purtle pitched five innings and gave up three earned runs on four hits.

Central Methodist travels to William Woods for four games between February 24-25. The Eagles will face No. 15 Olivet Nazarene and William Woods.