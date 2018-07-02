No. 20 CMU Softball Splits Pair with Park to Open Season

6 years 4 months 1 week ago Monday, February 20 2012 Feb 20, 2012 Monday, February 20, 2012 7:34:50 AM CST February 20, 2012 in Sports
Source: Nicholas Petrone - Press Release

FAYETTE, MO -- A Kayla Yount two-run bomb and walkoff walk by Kelsey Johnley highlighted a doubleheader split between the No. 20-ranked Central Methodist softball team and Park on Sunday at the Cox Softball Complex. The Pirates (1-1) won the first game 4-2, but the Eagles (1-1) rebounded to win the second game 7-6.

"I thought we came out and played well for our first outing of the season," Yount said. "Our approaches at the plate were aggressive and intense. I thought our pitchers pitched very well, kept us in it. We stayed in the games the whole time and fought back twice."

In the first game, Central Methodist struck first in the first inning. A Yount single through the left side scored Erika Reinagel from second base.

Park took a 3-1 lead in the top of the third off two hits and an error. Jamie Tanno doubled to left center to bring home the first run. Lindsay Sumner scored on an error for the second run, and a Lacy Blevins RBI single plated the third run.

The Eagles cut the deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of the frame. Rebecca Lipsey doubled to right field, scoring Reinagel, but the home team would get no closer.

Tanno hit a solo homerun in the fifth for the final run of the game.

Kaily Purtle (1-0) earned the win for Park, throwing 3.1 innings of shoutout ball out of the bullpen. Megan Walker, who started the game, took a no decision, giving up two runs, one earned, on two hits in 3.2 innings.

Aubrey Utley (0-1) allowed four runs, three earned, on eight hits while striking out five in a complete-game performance.

Park scored the first two runs of the second game in the second inning before Yount tied the contest in the third. Yount took Purtle deep to left field and scored Reinagel from second base.

"They'd been throwing to me inside all afternoon, and I was determined to get something good out of it," Yount commented. "I really wanted to get us on the board, give us a lift. At first I thought it was a pop up, cause it looked like it was a mile in the sky, but it made it over."

Both teams scored two runs apiece in the next three innings, leading into the seventh with the score tied at four. Tanno belted a two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning to give her team a 6-4 lead before the Eagles rallied with three runs in the bottom of the frame.

Yount doubled to right field and later scored on an error. With two outs, Melanie Wilmsmeyer reached on an error to load the bases. Kerri Francis and Johnley drew back-to-back bases-loaded walks to bring home the game-tying and winning runs.

Marjorie Lusby (1-0) picked up the victory in the second game in relief of Briana Ford. Lusby pitched one inning, surrendering one earned run on two hits. Ford allowed five earned runs on six hits in six innings in the circle.

Walker (0-1) dropped the decision, allowing four runs, none earned, on three hits in 1.2 innings of relief of Purtle. Purtle pitched five innings and gave up three earned runs on four hits.

Central Methodist travels to William Woods for four games between February 24-25. The Eagles will face No. 15 Olivet Nazarene and William Woods.

More News

Grid
List

Moberly Police look for answers in woman's disappearance from 1994
Moberly Police look for answers in woman's disappearance from 1994
MOBERLY – Moberly police are making a new push for answers in a mysterious Moberly disappearance dating back 24 years.... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:05:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Businesses downtown react to CID's five-year plan
Businesses downtown react to CID's five-year plan
Columbia – Cleaning sidewalks, improving alleys and increasing the safety of downtown garages are among the goals of a new... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 3:11:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

UPDATE: 3-year-old dies in Idaho stabbing, eight others injured
UPDATE: 3-year-old dies in Idaho stabbing, eight others injured
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A 3-year-old girl who was stabbed in a mass attack on her birthday has died of... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 2:55:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Judge issues new order in lawsuit against Greitens over Confide app
Judge issues new order in lawsuit against Greitens over Confide app
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge issued a protective order on Friday in the ongoing lawsuit over the use... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 1:44:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Construction worker injured at site of new Jefferson City high school
Construction worker injured at site of new Jefferson City high school
JEFFERSON CITY - A worker at the construction site for the new high school got serious injuries Monday after a... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 12:54:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri cities offer reminder on when, if fireworks are allowed
Mid-Missouri cities offer reminder on when, if fireworks are allowed
COLUMBIA - With Fourth of July week here, cities are reminding people they can't just shoot off fireworks anywhere they... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 12:12:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Conservation agents find dozens of tires dumped in Cole County
Conservation agents find dozens of tires dumped in Cole County
COLE COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Conservation is looking for information about who is responsible for dumping dozens of... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Deputies make drug-related arrests in Moniteau County
Deputies make drug-related arrests in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office arrested three people between Thursday and Saturday in drug-related searches.... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 11:56:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Homefront posters from World War I to debut in Jefferson City
Homefront posters from World War I to debut in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Starting on July 12, the Interpretative Center of the James C. Kirkpatrick State of Information Center will... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 10:03:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer fatally shot a man who charged at officers... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:43:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
COLUMBIA - The city council will start a grant to fund handicap accessible vehicles for a taxi service at Monday... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:24:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote on President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, said... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
COLUMBIA - City council leaders are expected to approve the construction of four new bocce ball courts at its meeting... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Fourth hottest June on record
Fourth hottest June on record
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 7:20:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in Top Stories

Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 6:48:18 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 4:31:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:09:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 80°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
10pm 79°
11pm 78°
12am 77°
1am 76°